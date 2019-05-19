  • Police search for answers after shooting at Walmart parking lot in Kissimmee

    By: James Tutten

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are looking into a shooting that happened Saturday at a Walmart parking lot.

    The shooting happened around 7 p.m. outside the Walmart on east Osceola Parkway.

    Officers said shots were fired in the parking lot, but no one involved stayed at the scene.

    Police are calling this an isolated incident.

    Officers did not give a description of the shooters or say if anyone was injured.

    Anyone with information on this shooting is asked the call the Kissimmee Police Department.

