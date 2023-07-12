Police search for woman reported missing near St. Cloud marina

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman who was reported missing in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police said they are searching East Lake Toho after the woman’s vehicle and belongings were found nearby.

The St. Cloud marina has been closed to the public as crews search for the woman.

St. Cloud police are being assisted by the St. Cloud Fire Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

