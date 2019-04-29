  • Police seek man woman says raped her in Daytona Beach Shores

    By: Chip Skambis

    DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores police are looking for a man accused of commiting sexual battery last year, according to a news release. 

    Police said the victim reported meeting the man sometime either May 17 or 18 of last year. The victim told police the sexual battery occurred in a hotel room somewhere between the 3100 block and 3500 block of Atlantic Avenue. 

    The assailant is described as a tall man around 30 years old with tan skin, straight teeth and a tattoo of a baby on his chest. 

    Police believe the man was in town doing construction work and may have been staying with his boss or a group of construction workers at an unknown hotel in the area. 

    Anyone with information can contact Detective Megan Wilmot at (386) 763-5335 or mwilmot@cityofdbs.org.
     

     

