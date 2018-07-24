0 Police seek to identify man they say wrote vulgar message on Sanford girl's bedroom window

SANFORD, Fla. - A search is underway for a man who wrote a vulgar message on the bedroom window of a teenage girl earlier this month, the Sanford Police Department said.

Police said they were called on July 8 to a home on Sandpoint Court near North Country Club Road and East Crystal Lake Avenue after a 17-year-old girl awoke to find the writing on her window -- "I won't stop stalking you," which was followed by a vulgar remark.

Investigators said she told them she had been hearing noises from outside her window for several nights.

Police said they discovered what appeared to be ear prints on the window.

Investigators said they placed surveillance cameras in the backyard of the home, and shortly before 10 p.m. on July 13, a man was seen in a recording.

Juanica Fernandes, the girl's mother, said she discovered written messages in her mailbox.

"She's a child, so it's, like, who would say that?" she said. "There's an impression of his face on her window .. It's, like, unsettling."

Investigators said they're trying to identify the man, who's believed to be between 20 and 25 years and who has front braids.

"As a parent, you feel, like, it's your duty to protect your kids, and he was right under my nose," Fernandes said. "I'm hoping he knows that we're not going to take it lightly and that ... we're watching him."

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Sanford police.

