  • Police: Suspect arrested after man shot dead in driveway of west Orlando home last month

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police said they just arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the middle of an Orlando driveway.

    Last month, Orlando police said Wardell Mitchell went to pick up a gift at a house along Malibu Street.

    Related Headlines

    Officers said that's when 44-year-old Antonio Postell shot and killed him.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police have not said anything about a motive.

    Last month, WFTV reporter Cierra Putman spoke with the victim’s mother, who said she heard from him right before the shooting.

    Over the phone, she said her son sent a message that he liked the birthday gift he was picking up from a family member's house and a day later, she had the horrible task of identifying his body.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories