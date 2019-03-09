Police: Suspect arrested after man shot dead in driveway of west Orlando home last month

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police said they just arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the middle of an Orlando driveway.
Last month, Orlando police said Wardell Mitchell went to pick up a gift at a house along Malibu Street.
Officers said that's when 44-year-old Antonio Postell shot and killed him.
Police have not said anything about a motive.
Last month, WFTV reporter Cierra Putman spoke with the victim’s mother, who said she heard from him right before the shooting.
Over the phone, she said her son sent a message that he liked the birthday gift he was picking up from a family member's house and a day later, she had the horrible task of identifying his body.
ARRESTED: On 2/06/19, a homicide occurred at 4562 Malibu St. Today we arrested Antonio Postell (BM 2/17/75) for First Degree Murder with a Firearm in connection to that incident. Investigation is on-going... pic.twitter.com/4YUAbfXSU7— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 9, 2019
