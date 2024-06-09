Police: Suspects arrested after shooting in College Park Sunday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person hurt in College Park Sunday morning.

Orlando Police Department said around 5:41 a.m., police were called to a shooting at a home on North Ivanhoe Boulevard and Ivanhoe Road.

Police said two men spotted a victim leaving his residence when the two men approached him, demanding his car and belongings at gunpoint.

The victim attempted to go back into his house when he was shot by one of the suspects, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said 24-year-old Kenny Mason and 25-year-old James T. Houston had been arrested and are facing charges of burglary, robbery, aggravated battery, and attempted murder.

OPD said they believe the Mason and Houston were in the area attempting multiple vehicle burglaries, where they were able to retrieve a gun in an unlocked car.

Police said the found gun was used to shoot the victim.

OPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

