0 Police: 2 arrested in case of mother and son killed in Parramore apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested in the case of a mother and son who were found dead in a Parramore apartment in mid-July, the Orlando Police Department said.

Joshua Ramsawmy, 28, faces two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and Amelia Bissoon, 25, faces two charges of principal to first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Cynthia Stack, 52, and her son Sean Stack, 22, police said.

The two were found dead in an apartment complex on West Jefferson Street between Benson Avenue and North Westmoreland Drive on July 18.

The neighbor that called 911 told Channel 9 she noticed her neighbors’ front door was open around 11 p.m.

When she walked her dog the next morning, she noticed the door was still open, she said. When she looked in the apartment she saw a woman dead on a futon who she believed was dead.

UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in the 7/18 murders of Cynthia Stack and Sean Stack on W. Jefferson St.

Amelia Bissoon, 25, charged w/2 counts Principal to First Degree Murder; Joshua Ramsawmy, 28, charged w/2 counts First Degree Murder w/a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/LDaxAA5MI8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 28, 2018

Police later found a man dead in another part of the apartment.

The woman who called 911 said she didn’t hear anything that alarmed her.

Coverage You Can Count On: Download the WFTV News & Weather apps

Orlando police said they were called to the apartment complex around 7 a.m. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

UPDATE: The victims in the 7/18 homicide at 1032 W. Jefferson Street have been identified. They are 52-year-old Cynthia Stack and 22-year-old Sean Stack. They were mother and son. pic.twitter.com/U8zRvdQj4K — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 19, 2018

Police did not release any other information about a suspect how the two died.

Animal Control also removed a dog from the scene.

Officers found this sweet, and scared, pup at a homicide scene this morning. An OPD Crime Scene Tech found the dog a safe home with a member of the OPD family while we see whether anyone comes forward to claim her. She has no collar and no chip and is less than a year old. pic.twitter.com/I5k9nvet6B — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 18, 2018

A reward of $5,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Active scene at an apartment complex off of West Jefferson in the Parramore neighborhood. We're told officers are conducting some type of death investigation @WFTV pic.twitter.com/KP1DDhDp5Y — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) July 18, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.