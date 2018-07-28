  • Police: 2 arrested in case of mother and son killed in Parramore apartment

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested in the case of a mother and son who were found dead in a Parramore apartment in mid-July, the Orlando Police Department said. 

    Joshua Ramsawmy, 28, faces two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and Amelia Bissoon, 25, faces two charges of principal to first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Cynthia Stack, 52, and her son Sean Stack, 22, police said. 

    The two were found dead in an apartment complex on West Jefferson Street between Benson Avenue and North Westmoreland Drive on July 18. 

    The neighbor that called 911 told Channel 9 she noticed her neighbors’ front door was open around 11 p.m. 

    When she walked her dog the next morning, she noticed the door was still open, she said. When she looked in the apartment she saw a woman dead on a futon who she believed was dead. 

    Police later found a man dead in another part of the apartment.

    The woman who called 911 said she didn’t hear anything that alarmed her. 

    Orlando police said they were called to the apartment complex around 7 a.m. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    Police did not release any other information about a suspect how the two died.

    Animal Control also removed a dog from the scene.

    A reward of $5,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest. 

