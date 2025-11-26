Police: Uber driver thought she was going to die during attack by customer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is being held in jail on a $48,500 bond after he was arrested for attacking an Uber driver and exposing himself.

Carlos CruzGarcia, 27, made his first appearance in court. Investigators say he hired an Uber to pick him up from a party at around midnight on Monday.

According to the arrest report, during the ride he grabbed the female Uber driver from behind, even though she told him to stop. As they drove along the 429, the report states CruzGarcia became more aggressive, touching the victim inappropriately.

As he wrapped his arms around her from behind, the victim stated it was almost impossible to breathe, and she remembered thinking that “this is the day she is going to die.”

Investigators say CruzGarcia placed the victim in a choke hold. She tried fighting back and even stopped her vehicle in the middle of SR 429, waving her arms out the window to get help from other drivers. She was unable to get out of the car because he grabbed her hair. He then touched her inappropriately and exposed himself.

Officers say the victim was able to dial 911 as she fought him off, and they were able to geolocate her and arrest CruzGarcia. He is charged with battery, false imprisonment, indecent exposure, and possession of drugs. Officers say he had cocaine in his pocket.

LaTonya Smiley of the Victims Service Center says it’s sad to see drivers attacked. ”Whether its sexually or physically it breaks my heart because these people are just trying to make a living.”

She recommends having a shield or something else to separate drivers from customers in a car, and to always stay alert and trust your gut. ”Anything that makes you feel uncomfortable say no, because your life is worth more than that ride with that driver.”

