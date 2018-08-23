  • Police: West Port High School student arrested after stolen gun found in backpack

    By: Monique Valdes

    OCALA, Fla. - A 16-year-old student at West Port High School in Ocala was arrested Wednesday after police said they found a stolen gun in his backpack. 

    Ocala police said a student alerted a school resource officer that 10th grader Kenneth Brown had the weapon on campus. The school was placed under Code Yellow while the officer removed Brown from class. A .380 caliber handgun and a loaded magazine was found in Brown's backpack. 

    The weapon had been reported stolen out of Suwannee County, police said. 

    The gun was not loaded. Brown was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. 

    Police said there was a rumor that there was another student who had a gun inside his vehicle, but a second weapon was not found.

    Police said the students were safe during the incident and that there was a “strong police presence” on campus.

    No other details were released. 

