Police: Teen reported missing dies after crash in stolen car

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka are investigating a crash that left a teen driver dead Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kelly Park Road and Chandler Road.

See a map below:

Police say the 17-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was flown to a local trauma center for treatment, but later died from their injuries.

A member of the Apopka Fire Department was also involved in a separate, minor crash while responding to the initial crash scene.

The firefighter was not injured in the second crash and remained at the scene.

According to the police department, a preliminary investigation revealed that the teen driver had been reported as a missing person.

Police also learned that the car the teen was driving was listed as stolen when the crash occurred.

The driver has not been identified.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

