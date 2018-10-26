Polk County courthouse evacuated after authorities find suspicious device, report says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County courthouse in Bartow was evacuated Thursday night due to a suspicious package, according to a report.
Officials told ABC news-affiliate WFTS that authorities found a suspicious device with wires coming out of it that was encased in a layer of three containers.
The device was found as federal investigators work to track down who sent package bombs to political figures who oppose President Donald Trump.
A law enforcement source told The Associated Press that Miami-Dade police have gone to a mail-sorting facility in Opa-Locka, Florida, at the request of the FBI in connection with the suspicious package investigation.
It’s not known if the Polk County incident is related.
No other details were released.
Protect yourself and your business – learn suspicious package indicators. Do not handle suspicious packages yourself. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/WytAgIZ6M7— FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018
