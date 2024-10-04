TODAY: Pom Pom’s in Orlando to close after nearly 20 years in business

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida have one last chance to visit an Orlando business that has been in our community for almost 20 years.

Pom Pom’s Tea House and Sandwicheria opened on North Bumby Avenue in 2005.

Since then, it’s served more than 1 million sandwiches and double that amount of tea.

Pom Pom’s owner said Friday will be its final day of operation.

Its owner says she is working on her next concept, which will open soon.

