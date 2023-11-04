PopStroke mini golf to open International Drive location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

PopStroke wants to open an International Drive location.

Watson Sloane PLLC filed a pre-application with Orange County to explore a location for the Jupiter-based mini-golf concept co-owned by golfer Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures at 8580 International Drive. The site is a retail center owned by an entity connected to Miami-based Orion Real Estate Group.

PopStroke opened its first Orlando location in the Waterford Lakes Town Center in 2022. That includes two 18-hole mini-golf courses, a full-service restaurant and bar, dedicated events space, outdoor gaming, on-course service, LED TVs and a playground.

