Popular glasses retailer Warby Parker opens new store in Orlando

A popular glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses retailer with a growing brick-and-mortar footprint will open a new store in one of Orlando’s largest shopping centers.

A new Warby Parker location will open Feb. 10 at 683 N. Alafaya Trail, within the Waterford Lakes Town Center.

The popular eyeglass retailer is opening in a 2,044-square-foot space between Loft and Carter’s, in the heart of the 1.02 million-square-foot center.

