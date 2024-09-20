Popular I-4 ramp will close overnight in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Interstate 4 ramp that thousands of drivers use daily closes Thursday overnight.

Crews need to shut down the westbound off-ramp to the 528 in Orange County.

Drivers will see a major ramp closure overnight on I-4, but it will not last long.

All this will come to a close Friday, but you need an alternate route.

It will be I-4 westbound, that off-ramp to the beach line.

It will close tonight at 10 p.m. and reopen Friday at six in the morning.

It’s that I-4 westbound ramp cutting through to the 528 in both directions.

So you will see that impact starting tonight at 10, your alternate route is going to add some time to your commute.

If you’re on I-4 westbound, you want to get off at Kirkman, take Sand Lake, and go down John Young Parkway.

That way, you’ll be able to access the beachline either eastbound or westbound.

