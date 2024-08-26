Post Office considers plan to slow down service to rural areas

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Post Office is considering a new policy that could affect people in Central Florida.

Officials say they are considering slowing down mail delivery to save money.

This would only affect people living more than 50 miles from a large processing center.

The post office can’t slow down service without permission from its governing board.

If it does, the slowdown won’t happen until after the November election.

