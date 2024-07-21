President Biden throws support behind VP Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON —



President Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris through social media.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection.





My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

According to ABC News, the Trump campaign is preparing should Harris become the Democratic nominee for president.

