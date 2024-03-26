Prime Seminole County shopping center sells for $68.7M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center, one of Seminole County’s largest shopping centers, has been purchased for $68.7 million.

Winter Park-based real estate investment trust CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) bought the retail center, which features 318,000 square feet of retail space across 41 acres.

The property is located near State Road 417 and Interstate 4 in Sanford, near the Seminole Towne Center mall.

