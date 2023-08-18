Pro wrestler Cash Wheeler accused of aggravated assault in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police arrested pro wrestler Cash Wheeler on Friday after he was accused of aggravated assault.

According to jail records, the 36-year-old All Elite Wrestling pro, whose real name is Daniel Wheeler, is facing one charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Wheeler is a two-time AEW world tag team champion.

AEW provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the circumstance that led to Wheeler’s arrest. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

