Program to help reduce gun violence in Orange County could receive more funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — A program aimed at helping to protect Orange County could get approval Monday for more funding.

The Community Violence Intervention model aims to reduce gun violence.

The program’s leaders want to increase mentors in Carver Shores, Holden Heights, Parramore, Mercy Drive and Rosemont.

The program hires people who have been in trouble before but turned their life around.

“We create a map, and the NCA signs it, and the young person, and this agreement that, hey, we’re gonna walk together to walk you to what you feel l like success is,” said strategy director Raysean Brown.

CVI will learn Monday if it will officially get an additional $1.5 million to expand its efforts to Signal Hill, Richmond Heights, and Lake Mann.

