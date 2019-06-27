Prosecutors claim to have DNA connecting man to evidence suggesting he killed his family

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County prosecutors said they have some DNA connecting a man to some of the evidence suggesting he killed his mother, father and brother inside their Chuluota home.
Officials believe Grant Amato was motivated to kill his family after a dispute over a Bulgarian call girl.
Agents who tested some of the items at the home said that Amato's DNA was found on a pair of leather gloves and an alcohol pad.
It is not clear what the alcohol pad was used for.
Officials also said DNA was found on two guns inside the home; one that didn't have Amato's DNA and another being inconclusive.
Neither of the guns found was the weapon used in the slayings, which remains missing.
Prosecutors said the call girl, named Silvie, is the motive behind the January murders of Chad, Margaret and Cody Amato.
They believe Grant Amato became obsessed with her, paying more than $200,000 to connect with her online and when he was forced to cut off that connection, he killed his mom dad and brother in order to get their money to continue the relationship.
In recent emails to a filmmaker, Amato wrote, "I don't like being the center of attention because of this depressing experience in my life and the isolation it has caused with my family and friends and girl I loved."
Jury selection for the case begins in July.
