Prosecutors to seek death penalty against handyman accused of killing elderly couple

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A handyman accused of murdering an elderly Osceola County couple in their home in July could face the death penalty, according to court records.
This week, prosecutors filed paperwork that said they intend to seek the death penalty against Federico Gondola.
Osceola deputies found the couple, Roosevelt and Janette Dixon, shot dead in their home in July. The couple's handyman, 35-year-old Gondola, was arrested in connection with the crime.
Gondola was grilled by detectives but denied any involvement in the couple’s death.
“I didn't murder nobody, though. I would not murder nobody,” Gondola said.
According to court records, investigators believe Gondola tried to extort Mr. Dixon after claiming to have found child porn on his computer. They said the shooting happened during a confrontation.
Deputies said there were no signs of forced entry and the hard drive for the home surveillance system was missing.
Deputies said the suspect tried to recruit a friend to remove the bodies, which helped them crack the case.
Neighbors of the couple are still in disbelief.
“They were nice, quiet people, and then for something like this to happen to them, it's pretty sad,” said neighbor Jose Rivera.
Gondola remains in custody. Another court hearing is scheduled for next week.
