Protesters rally against development plans inside Florida state parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposal for some Florida state parks continues to generate a lot of controversy.

Protestors are fighting back against plans to build golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels inside some state parks.

The idea is to attract more visitors.

Opponents of the plan gathered Tuesday at Oleta River State Park in north Miami Beach.

Protestors said the development would threaten the beauty of the parks and the state was putting profits over nature.

“I know that there’s a lot of people that are just as passionate as me that have been doing the same all across our state,” said protest organizer Catalina Lemaitre. “We spend a lot of our time in these state parks and we know exactly what we would be losing.”

A key developer dropped a proposal this week to build the golf courses inside nine state parks.

