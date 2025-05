ORLANDO, Fla. — A controversial plan to bring back bear hunting in Florida is facing pushback.

Protesters gathered at Lake Eola over the weekend to speak out against a new proposal from FWC.

If approved, hunters could kill up to 190 black bears from Dec. 6 through Dec. 28.

It would be the first bear hunt since 2015.

The plan would set zones for the hunt and limit each permit to one bear.

“The idea that you can hunt bears and keep people safe is an absolute mistake, we are encouraging the FWC commission on Wednesday to vote ‘no’ on allowing a bear hunt here in the state of Florida,” said protester Bryan Wilson.

A final vote is expected on Wednesday.

