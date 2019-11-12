0 Psychologist says convicted cop killer likely suffered from PTSD, depression during shooting

After a break for the holiday weekend, testimony resumed Tuesday morning in the sentencing phase of the Everett Miller double murder trial.

Miller is facing the possibility of receiving the death penalty after being convicted in the 2017 murders of Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

A psychologist testified Tuesday that Miller likely suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the murders.

“He went into some detail with me,” said psychologist Robert Cohen. “Unfortunate details about how people would get killed and other people running in to the help. Then those people would get killed.”

He testified it was likely as a result of Miller's time in the military where he was exposed to bombings and having to see people get killed.

That's something the defense has been trying to show to try and keep Miller off death row.

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors got a chance to put up two short slideshows of the victims for jurors to see.

The first slideshow showed photos from Howard's life, the second one for the life of Baxter.

The courtroom expected to see these when the state presented its case early on, but defense objected to some of the photos just before the sentencing phase started, so the slideshows had to be reedited.

The purpose of the presentations was to show the impact on the victims.

The psychologist who took the stand for the defense evaluated Miller while he was in the Orange County Jail.

He didn't think Miller had PTSD at the time of the evaluation because he was meditating and taking medications.

He believes Miller just snapped when he was taken for a mental health evaluation after witnesses saw him walking the streets in his underwear with an assault rifle.

Prosecutors got the doctor to admit he had empathy and sympathy for veterans and that he has only worked for the defense on capital cases like this, and is opposed to the death penalty.

