Everett Miller trial: Sentencing phase underway for man convicted of murdering 2 Kissimmee officers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The sentencing phase of the trial for a man convicted of murdering two Kissimmee police officers is underway Tuesday.
Two months ago, Everett Miller was found guilty of shooting and killing Kissimmee police officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard. Now it's up to a jury to decide whether he will get the death penalty or serve life in prison.
Related Headlines
Miller was in court on Monday as the defense filed several motions to try to keep details out of the sentencing phase of the trial. They wanted to prevent the jury from hearing certain victim impact statements and limit the number of photos and videos of the fallen officers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Husband of Ohio woman killed by dogs: 'I never wanted Great Danes, but she wanted to rescue them'
- LeBaron slayings: Several family members, including 4 children, killed in Mexico, relatives say
- 3 killed in string of deadly shootings in Palm Bay
- Decorating for Christmas already? Science says you're a happy person
READ: Last-minute motions filed before sentencing of man convicted of murdering Kissimmee officers
The judge decided to keep some of the victim impact statements out, but will allow prosecutors to call two witnesses the defense tried to keep out.
The sentencing phase of the trial is expected to continue into next week.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}