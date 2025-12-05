East Ridge High School placed on lockdown after gun found on campus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County high school was placed on a lockdown Friday morning after a gun was reportedly found on campus.

Officials said the weapon was found in a metal lockbox at East Ridge High School.

The school was placed on lockdown and law enforcement responded as a precaution.

School officials are working with law enforcement to investigate how the gun got on campus.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group