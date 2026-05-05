9 Investigates: Exposed emails in Daytona Beach now included in state probe

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — State prosecutors have now launched an investigation into emails 9 Investigates exposed in November. In those emails, a former city employee warns the city manager about possible misuse of taxpayer money on city-issued credit cards.

A new state subpoena directed at City Manager Deric Feacher, Chief Financial Officer Natalia Eckroth and former City Employee Amber Spears, shows prosecutors want to see even more of that communication.

It asks for all records, emails, text messages, and apps where terms like “P-cards,” “Violation,” “Hemorrhaging,” “Non-employees,” or “Out of contract” were discussed.

9 Investigates showed you these emails in November of last year.

READ: Daytona Beach employee warned city manager about questionable spending of taxpayer money

Spears, who worked in the finance department alerted Feacher that there were currently 273 active purchasing cards within the city. Spears then says “This program has been mildly maintained at best since 2022. “

She adds “The CODB is hemorrhaging funds out through these cards due to the inability to properly analyze their usage and offer follow up training for cardholders. I have recently discovered policy violations that need high level attention.”

Feacher responded saying: “I believe you should be communicating with your supervisor and director of the department.”

Spears told Feacher she had already done that and that this was her “Last-ditch attempt to help this department before my departure.”

The last email is a resignation letter from spears explaining her decision to leave the purchasing department and the city.

This is now the second subpoena directed at the city manager.

The first one we told you about last Thursday orders Feacher and 6 other high level city employees to turn over data from all their devices to state prosecutors.

This all comes 26 days before Feacher’s contract with the city is set to expire.

At the last meeting , Commissioners agreed a formal evaluation was needed.

Feacher makes more than $300,000 a year, plus benefits. If his contract isn’t renewed – he’s not entitled to anything.

But if he’s terminated, he’s owed a lump sum severance pay equal to five months of his salary.

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