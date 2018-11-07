  • Publix worker accused of molesting disabled co-worker

    By: Ken Tyndall

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Apopka man is accused of inappropriately touching his mentally disabled co-worker at Publix, deputies said. 

    The suspect, 62-year-old John Utterback, was arrested on two charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a disabled person

    According to an arrest report, he and the victim worked together at a Publix in Orange County. 

    The 22-year-old victim told investigators that Utterback touched her private parts when they were both on break.

    According to the report, the victim's mother says she has the educational understanding of a second grader and the mental capacity of an 8 year old.

    Utterback became a registered sex offender after he was convicted of a sex crime in 1999 after he was charged with sexually battering a victim under 12 years old.

    He remains in the Orange County Jail.
     

