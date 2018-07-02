0 Puerto Rican evacuees wait anxiously for another shelter extension

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Maria survivors in Central Florida have to spend another night not knowing what the next day will bring as they wait to find out if a shelter program will be extended again.

Attorneys for the evacuees managed to get an injunction through Thursday to keep them in hotels a little longer.

Survivor Ariana Colon keeps her phone in her hand at all times waiting for an update and she’s not the only one.

Since Saturday, evacuees have been waiting for a call that could mean the difference between a roof over their heads or living on the streets.

"It was really stressful, because we didn't know if we should like, pack our stuff and put it in the trunk, or if we can stay here," said Colon.

A temporary injunction stopped the Federal Emergency Management Agency from ending its hotel aid this weekend.

Evacuees can stay in their Central Florida rooms until July 5, or when a judge makes a decision on the situation.

But some hotel workers have been confused and evacuees said the workers tried to kick them out.

Staff knocked on Colon's door Monday morning.

Colon, who is pregnant and has a 1-year-old, said the employee thought she was supposed to be checking out.

"Now I'm scared that that's what's going to happen all these days until the 5th," she said.

If the judge decides in favor of FEMA, many evacuees will be out of options and possibly homeless.

"We're getting treated really differently from other states. We're still citizens. We still pay our taxes, pay everything," said Colon.

The group LatinoJustice said Hurricane Katrina victims received 26 months of housing assistance from FEMA.

It's unclear if those victims remained in Lousiana or traveled to neighboring states.

It's only been 10 months since Hurricane Maria.

Olga Hernandez, an evacuee living in a hotel, is on Social Security and said there's no way she can afford the apartments requiring a salary that's three times the rent.

That's if she could even find an apartment available.

"I don't want to get any money for free. I want to be able to spend my own,” Hernandez said.

FEMA extended its offer of free flights for evacuees who would like to return to Puerto Rico. During the first offer, 43 out of 1,700 evacuees took the flights. The free flights have been extended to August.





