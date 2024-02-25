Quiet days, cool nights continue through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s looking good forecast-wise this weekend in Central Florida.
Things will be a bit chilly in the morning, with many areas into the 40s once again.
After a cool morning, another very nice day tomorrow afternoon, perfect for any outdoor chores on the list.
It may be a bit cool for the beaches, however, and rip currents have been dangerous so far this weekend.
Warmer weather and a return to the 80s will develop next week, followed by a chance of showers.
