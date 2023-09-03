Quiet weather conditions Saturday evening, high rip current risk over Labor Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Quiet weather ahead for Labor Day!

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said action from distant remnants of Idalia has been generating wave action impacting our beaches.

In addition to that, a strong northeast wind.

We have dangerous rip currents, high waves, and rough boating conditions that will continue on Labor Day.

Read: SpaceX set to launch 21 more Starlinks into orbit this Labor Day weekend

Remember that heat ridge? It builds back.

I’ll get hotter and rainier by the end of the week.

There’s one more tropical wave over the Atlantic.

Read: Florida State, LSU face off in Orlando: Watch ‘Sunday Showdown’ at 7 p.m. Sunday

Channel 9 meteorologists will be monitoring what will likely be the next organized system in the tropics.

We’ll watch where it goes by the end of next week and how organized it becomes.

The next name on the list is Lee.

Read: Monitoring one tropical wave that could develop

Sure, it's nice now, but remember that heat ridge?....well....... pic.twitter.com/21oXsuBZvC — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 3, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group