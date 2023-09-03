SpaceX set to launch 21 more Starlinks into orbit this Labor Day weekend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — More SpaceX Starlink satellites will be in orbit to celebrate Labor Day.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit Sunday night.

The launch is scheduled for 8:50 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The first stage booster, including five other Starlink launches, is on its 10th flight mission, SpaceX said.

Read: India launches a spacecraft to study the sun after successful landing near the moon’s south pole

The first stage will return to earth and plan to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the launch is unable to happen, SpaceX has five additional launching opportunities.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch if it happens.

Ready: Crew-7: Meet the astronauts who are headed to space

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Crew-7 launch Crew-7 is set for its overnight launch. (NASA Commercial Crew)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group