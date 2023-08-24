Meet the international team set to launch on NASA, SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are set to launch three astronauts and a cosmonaut from Florida’s Space Coast for the Crew-7 mission.

The four crew members represent four diverse countries and bring a wide array of background skills to support the science mission.

Watch: NASA, SpaceX set for Crew-7 launch Friday from Florida’s Space Coast

Here are more details on the Crew-7 team:

Jasmin Moghbeli

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli will serve as commander of the Crew-7 mission.

Moghbeli was selected to join NASA’s 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class.

She has previously served as a Marine Corps test pilot and has over 150 combat missions and 2,000 hours of flight time in over 25 different aircraft.

Crew-7 will be her first mission into space.

Andreas Mogensen

European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen

European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen will be the pilot and mission specialist for Crew-7.

Born in Copenhagen, Denmark he focused his passion for spaceflight to earn a master’s degree in aerospace engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Watch: Rolling along: NASA’s massive Mobile Launcher-1 moved to launch pad at Kennedy Space Center

His research focused on spacecraft guidance, navigation, and control during entry, descent and landing for lunar missions.

Mogensen was selected to be an astronaut with the European Space Agency in 2009.

Crew-7 will be the first mission into space for Mogensen, and he will be the first non-US pilot to helm a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Satoshi Furukawa

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa is the only veteran space explorer for Crew-7.

Furukawa previously worked on the International Space Station as a part of Expeditions 28 and 29.

He was part of the final space shuttle mission, STS-135, and has spent over 165 days aboard the ISS.

Read: ‘I would not want us to be there 2nd’: NASA administrator aims to beat China in the race to the Moon

Furukawa was certified as a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut in 2001.

This will be his second long-duration mission aboard the ISS.

Konstantin Borisov

Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov

Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov will also make his first venture into low-Earth orbit with Crew-7.

Borisov has a master’s degree in operations research and systems analysis, and a master’s qualification of science in aircraft life support systems.

He was selected by the Russian space agency in 2011 as a test cosmonaut.

Officials said he passed general space training in November 2020.

Watch: To boldly go: NASA reveals new spacesuits for planned Moon landing mission

The Crew-7 mission is set to take off from Florida’s Space Coast at 3:50 a.m. Friday.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch and mission updates on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group