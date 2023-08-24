NASA, SpaceX set for Crew-7 launch Friday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX teams are putting the final pieces into place for the next crewed rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission is set to take off early Friday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Crew-7 members include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

Crews have completed a “Launch Readiness Review” and a “Dry Dress Rehearsal” on the launch pad.

Crew-7 will use a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to reach the International Space Station.

The Crew-7 launch will be the third crewed launch of the year from Florida’s space coast.

The research for Crew-7 includes a study of human response to different spaceflight durations as part of their 6-month science mission.

This is just the beginning of NASA and SpaceX’s ambitious plans to explore space.

In the years to come, they plan to continue sending astronauts to the ISS, as well as future planned missions to the moon and Mars.

Officials said each mission will push the boundaries of human space exploration.

NASA said there will be a roughly 5-day hand-off between Crew-7 and Crew-6,

The Crew-7 launch is scheduled for 3:50 a.m.

