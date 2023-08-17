Rolling along: NASA’s massive Mobile Launcher-1 moved to launch pad at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A vital piece of equipment that will help astronauts return to the moon is now sitting on a launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center.

A crawler and Mobile Launcher-1 made the slow journey to launch pad 39-B on Wednesday.

Watch: NASA and Boeing Announces Starliner’s first crewed lift-off not expected until at least March 2024

NASA crews will put Mobile Launcher-1 through a series of tests as they continue to upgrade its ground systems.

Nice Views: Take a look as teams at @NASAKennedy prepare to move the 380-foot-tall mobile launcher 1 atop crawler transporter 2 out to Launch Pad 39B to connect it to the pad for testing. Teams have completed the jacking and leveling process and Artemis launch director Charlie… pic.twitter.com/YrOnxMhcpu — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) August 16, 2023

The 380-foot-tall mobile launcher will be used to assemble, process and launch NASA’s Space Launch System rocket for the agency’s Artemis II mission.

Watch: To boldly go: NASA reveals new spacesuits for planned Moon landing mission

That’s a crewed flight around the moon on the Orion spacecraft, scheduled for some time next year.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group