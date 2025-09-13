Quiet weekend wraps up with comfortable weather ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a fairly quiet start to the weekend, and more tranquil weather is ahead for many on Sunday.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will fade away this evening, but activity will remain possible along the coast overnight. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

We close out the weekend with more comfortable air and low rain chances. Once again, the best chance for rain will be along the I-95 corridor with highs Sunday in the upper 80s.

Even more dry air arrives next week, pushing rain and storm chances even lower. Expect just an isolated shower for both Monday and Tuesday, with temps in the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances will increase late next week as tropical moisture surges back into the region. Temps to close out the week will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

