Raccoon rescue: Florida officers help get injured animal out of car engine

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An injured raccoon fleeing rescuers found a brief – and inconvenient – hiding place under the hood of a car on Monday.

Clearwater police said the SPCA was responding to a report about an injured raccoon when the animal fled and found the nearest hiding place, in this case inside the engine compartment of a Hyundai Elantra.

SPCA workers called police to help rescue the raccoon, and after 15 minutes an officer was able to get it out using his dog pole.

Police said SPCA workers took the raccoon in for medical treatment.

Photos: Florida officers help rescue injured raccoon from car engine

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Raccoon rescue An injured raccoon fleeing rescuers found a brief – and inconvenient – hiding place under the hood of a car on Monday. (Clearwater Police Department)

