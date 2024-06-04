Rain and storm chances to increase this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat continues to increase in Central Florida, and so does our chance of rain.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 92 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
Our area will be partly cloudy overall, with a 20% chance of seeing isolated storms on Tuesday afternoon.
We will have a better chance of seeing rain and storms over the next few days.
Our rain and storm chances will be around 40% to 50% on Wednesday and Thursday.
The weekend is also looking to be very hot, with highs in the mid-to upper-90s.
Thankfully, our tropics remain quiet after the start of the hurricane season on Saturday.
