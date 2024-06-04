Long-awaited upgrades coming to Lake Eola Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two long-awaited improvement projects for Lake Eola Park are inching closer to reality.

The city is currently soliciting bids to upgrade the plaza around the historic Sperry Fountain on the park’s southwest corner.

Blueprints show an oblong shape of bricks around the fountain surrounded by trees instead of the existing circle.

The city will create a butterfly garden to connect the fountain to the Lake Eola walking path, surrounded by benches and sculpture.

Named the Grandmother’s Legacy of Love, the butterfly garden will honor the “little old ladies” who raised money to buy the former 7 Eleven property next to the park.

The property, along with others the city is in the process of buying, will expand the park and create a gateway to the rest of downtown.

Bids for that project are due by the end of June. Funding is being provided by the Orlando Land Trust.

City staff said plans to renovate the Chinese Ting near the northeast corner of the park are in the design phase and expected to wrap up this summer.

