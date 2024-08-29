Local

Red Lobster to pay its bankruptcy lawyers millions of dollars

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff

Red Lobster Locations Ahead Of Bankruptcy Hearing A Red Lobster restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, US, on Friday, June 7, 2024. Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster, which filed for bankruptcy last month, will be in bankruptcy court on June 14. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Invoices from Orlando-based Red Lobster’s attorneys and other advisers are piling up, now totaling over $15.5 million.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The invoices are for work beginning May 19 — the date the seafood restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Aug. 21 court filings in the Red Lobster bankruptcy case show the amount Red Lobster’s lawyers will get paid upon U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Grace Robson’s order.

Read: ‘I’m fixin’ to kill her’: Lake County woman charged in death of boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’ Multiple Red Lobster locations in Central Florida were listed as “temporarily closed” on the company’s website Monday. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read