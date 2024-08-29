Red Lobster to pay its bankruptcy lawyers millions of dollars

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Invoices from Orlando-based Red Lobster’s attorneys and other advisers are piling up, now totaling over $15.5 million.

The invoices are for work beginning May 19 — the date the seafood restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Aug. 21 court filings in the Red Lobster bankruptcy case show the amount Red Lobster’s lawyers will get paid upon U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Grace Robson’s order.

Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’ Multiple Red Lobster locations in Central Florida were listed as “temporarily closed” on the company’s website Monday. (WFTV)

