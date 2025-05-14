Jaguars’ decision between Orlando and Gainesville for 2027 season punted to October

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A key vote by the National Football League’s owners on where the Jacksonville Jaguars will temporarily play home games in 2027 has been punted to a later date.

Orlando’s Camping World Stadium is currently competing with the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville to be the team’s home venue while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations.

The team announced in a statement May 14 it is still reviewing proposals with the league on sites to host its games and will not have the item on the agenda for the NFL’s owners meeting this month.

