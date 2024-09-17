Red Lobster’s revival: Bankruptcy exit paves way for restaurant chain’s future

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The deal is done.

After 1,173 Chapter 11 bankruptcy pleadings and orders filed by the involved parties — a substantial docket compared to most other business bankruptcy cases — RL Investor Holdings LLC has completed its acquisition of Orlando-based Red Lobster.

Newly appointed CEO Damola Adamolekun is at the helm and the seafood restaurant chain has officially exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, announced a Sept. 16 news release.

