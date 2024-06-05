Local

TODAY: Rep. Bracy to give update on lawsuit against another lawmaker

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local state senator plans to speak Wednesday about a lawsuit he’s drafted against another lawmaker.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Rep. Randolph Bracy represents parts of Orange County.

He is accusing state Sen. Geraldine Thompson of never living in the senate district that she represents.

Read: Charges dropped after arrest of local businessman, philanthropist Harold Mills

Channel 9 has reached out to Thompson but has not heard back.

Bracy plans to discuss his claims during a press conference around 10 a.m.

Read: Disney, Florida to make up, agree to 5th theme park

Channel 9 will have a crew at Bracy’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read