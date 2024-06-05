TODAY: Rep. Bracy to give update on lawsuit against another lawmaker

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local state senator plans to speak Wednesday about a lawsuit he’s drafted against another lawmaker.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Rep. Randolph Bracy represents parts of Orange County.
He is accusing state Sen. Geraldine Thompson of never living in the senate district that she represents.
Read: Charges dropped after arrest of local businessman, philanthropist Harold Mills
Channel 9 has reached out to Thompson but has not heard back.
Bracy plans to discuss his claims during a press conference around 10 a.m.
Read: Disney, Florida to make up, agree to 5th theme park
Channel 9 will have a crew at Bracy’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group