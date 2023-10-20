Repair work to begin on Brevard County beaches damaged by hurricanes Ian, Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One of the largest Army Corps of Engineers beach renourishment projects in the state is about to start in Brevard County.

It will cover about 12 miles between Satellite Beach and Melbourne Beach, repairing damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Brevard County Natural Resources Management said even today, signs of erosion from the 2022 hurricane season are still evident. Mike McGarry, the county’s beach program director, said the intent of the $50 million federally-funded project is to build the beaches back, so they look virtually like they did three years ago.

“Because our beaches are such an important economic draw both for residents and tourists, we build them back to make sure they’re suitable to hosting visitors. And it also is to protect the upland infrastructure,” he said.

The project will take place in two phases, working around turtle nesting season. The first phase, including Satellite Beach and Indian Harbour Beach, will start after Thanksgiving and will conclude by April. The second phase will start in November 2024 and will finish up by April 2025.

