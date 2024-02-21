Alleged repeat offender crashes truck into a Rockledge home while family was inside

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A family of six is now without a home after a woman police called a habitual traffic offender crashed into the family’s house.

This happened on Fiske Boulevard and Bernice Drive in Rockledge.

The car just missed a nine-year-old boy.

The situation could have been much worse. The mom told Channel 9 that her one-year-old usually sits right on the kitchen counter that the car slammed into.

Seconds before the crash, they moved to the bedroom.

Rockledge police said the woman who was driving should have never been behind the wheel.

Migion Plummer lives next door.

“It’s scary it’s scary,” Plummer said. “You know people speed.”

The driver of that truck is 34-year-old Katlyn Petruski. She was arrested on Tuesday by Rockledge police.

However, this wasn’t the first time.

Channel 9 found court documents revealing she was arrested less than four months ago for driving with a suspended license and for having two or more prior incidents.

Two weeks before this crash, her case was dismissed.

“It could have been bad someone could have died last night,” Plummer said.

A family of six was inside the home when the crash happened, including a grandmother and a one-year-old who had just moved from the kitchen table seconds before the accident.

A 9-year-old boy was at a desk doing homework when the truck hit the home.

He was seen by a doctor for back pain after he was hit by the door frame.

“When something like this happens, I feel like it could be one of two things,” Plummer said. “It could have been a medical condition that happened or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Petruski told police her shoe got stuck under one of the pedals and that’s how she lost control.

She was arrested on charges of cocaine possession as well as three other drug charges, and she was again arrested on charges of driving with a suspended or canceled license.

“It’s shocking, I don’t even know what I would do,” Plummer said. “You don’t even have a reaction time you don’t know they are coming so how do you even get out of the way.”

