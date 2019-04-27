Reported coyote sightings have some Winter Park residents on edge

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A reported coyote sighting in Lake Baldwin Park this week has residents on high alert.
Residents in the area said they knew about the coyote that was recently seen and some even shared pictures they took.
Related Headlines
“I was walking, and a lady said she had seen a coyote and I should be careful,” said resident Georgia Salles.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest of suspected serial rapist in Daytona Beach
- UCF sugar babies talk sugar daddy foot fetish, arrangements netting up to $500 a date
- Thousands attend 3rd annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando
- 11-month-old burned to death in scalding water, mother arrested
Homeowner Dale Fakess shared pictures he took of what he thinks may have been a coyote.
“This was right in the morning, 10 a.m.," Fakess said. “I tried to get the other one, but she went right below.”
Other people in the area said they hadn't heard about any coyote sightings.
The Parks and Recreation Department of Winter Park confirmed a coyote sighting was reported earlier this week
Officials said notices were posted around the area Friday evening but have since been taken down.
“I'm afraid of walking my dog around,” Salles said. “I avoid doing it. I will do it somewhere else, not here.”
It’s not clear why those warnings were taken down.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning people on social media about what they should do if they see a coyote.
Coyote tip: Secure your trash, remove fallen fruit and feed pets inside: https://t.co/HLP809nOA8 #coyote pic.twitter.com/GFdIzz9ZHb— MyFWC (@MyFWC) April 25, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}