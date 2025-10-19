Local

Reports: Florida Gators fire Billy Napier

Texas Florida Football Florida head coach Billy Napier leaves the field after defeating Texas in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — According to multiple reports, Florida has fired head football coach Billy Napier.

Napier finished his Florida career with a 22-23 record, the worst record for a Gators head coach since the 1940s.

Napier’s buyout is north of $21 million.

Florida is off to a 3-4 start with a 2-2 mark in SEC play. Napier won his final game in Gainesville, beating Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Homecoming.

Florida and Athletic Director Scott Stricklin will now begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

After a bye week, the Gators face No. 9 Georgia in Jacksonville November 1 at 3:30 on WFTV.

