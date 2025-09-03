Residents on alert after bear seen in Dr. Phillips apartment complexes

DR. PHILLIPS, Fla. — Some Dr Phillips residents say a bear has been roaming through the Westbrook apartment complex and the Marbella Woods condos down the street.

They want to warn everyone to be on alert. It caught neighbor Sebastian Inziarte off guard at Westbrook Apartments, “It was really surprising.” Sebastian says he had a very close call as he went downstairs to get a food delivery and discovered a bear. “I went down to take the sushi, and some girl started saying be careful, there’s a bear behind you, and I was like, that’s crazy, I didn’t know.”

Neighbors like Hamid Dghirni say they saw the bear several times in the last week. There’s a wooded area behind the complex. “We’re taking precautions, making sure the trash is put away and secured.”

WFTV reached out to FWC to see if they plan to do anything about the bear.

They are working on our request. Hamid says, “A notice was spread around to all the neighbors. They know about it, taking precautions and we’re watching out for each other.”

Wildlife officers say that in the fall, more bears may be visible as they look for food and try to store up reserves for the winter.

While neighbors like Sebastian are concerned about their safety, they don’t want the bear harmed. ”I like the bear, it’s cute.”

According to FWC, there are more than 4,000 black bears in the state of Florida. If you see one, stay calm, don’t approach it, and definitely don’t feed it.

