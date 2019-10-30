Residents forced to evacuate Altamonte Springs condo after possible sinkhole opens, Red Cross says

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Officials with the American Red Cross responded to reports of a sinkhole opening in Altamonte Springs.
Initial reports were that the possible sinkhole was large enough to impact 16 condominium units in the 500 block of Orange Drive in Altamonte Springs at Royal Arms Condos, according to the Red Cross.
The possible sinkhole also forced the evacuation of the units.
Red Cross officials responded to the scene and assisted residents.
Officials did not say how deep the possible sinkhole went, but said it's impacting the foundation of the building.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
